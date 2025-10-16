Odisha CM Majhi Hits Bypoll Campaign Trail

Bhubaneswa: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday kicked off an intensive campaign for the upcoming Nuapada assembly bypoll, asserting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to wrest the seat from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and usher in a new era of development in the western Odisha constituency.

Addressing a massive public rally in Nuapada, Majhi—accompanied by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and the party’s candidate Jay Dholakia—said he would “personally look after the interests and developmental needs of the constituency.”

The rally witnessed the defection of several local leaders and hundreds of workers from the BJD and Congress to the BJP, giving the ruling party a morale boost ahead of the November bypoll. The defectors, among others, included Lambodar Nial who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as BJD candidate.

“I believe in understanding the basic requirements of a constituency and making sincere efforts to fulfill them. I make promises and I honour them. Nuapada will witness a new dawn of development once you bless our candidate with victory,” Majhi told the cheering crowd.

Launching a sharp attack on the previous BJD-led government, the Chief Minister accused it of failing to deliver on the commitments made during successive elections.

“The previous government made tall promises but never kept them. For years, Nuapada’s core issues—like irrigation, connectivity, and youth employment—remained unaddressed,” he said.

Majhi also reiterated his government’s development commitment to the district, citing the BJP administration’s earlier announcement of projects worth Rs 1,100 crore for Nuapada, spanning roads, irrigation, and healthcare facilities.

Taking a dig at the BJD’s decision to field former minister Snehangini Chhuria, a native of Bargarh district, Majhi said, “The BJD failed to find a suitable local candidate and had to import one from another district. Nuapada’s people will never accept outsiders who have little connection with their local realities.”

Chhuria had contested the 2024 Assembly elections from Attabira but lost to BJP’s Nihar Mahanand by over 29,000 votes. Her selection for Nuapada, which fell vacant following the resignation of the sitting BJD MLA, has triggered mixed reactions within the regional party’s ranks.

Majhi also came out strongly against what he described as “personal attacks” on BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

“Political rivalry should never cross the line of decency. It’s unfortunate that the BJD leadership has remained silent on such personal jibes. Nuapada’s voters will give a befitting reply through their votes,” he remarked.

Pitching the BJP’s “double-engine” model of governance, Majhi said the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the BJP government in Odisha aims to propel the state toward ‘Samruddha Odisha by 2036’ and ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’.

“Our government’s focus is on empowering the four pillars of society—farmers, the poor, women, and youth. We are committed to ensuring inclusive growth and transparency in governance,” the Chief Minister asserted, drawing applause from the crowd.

While the BJP appears energised by the Chief Minister’s campaign push, the bypoll is expected to be a triangular contest between BJP’s Jay Dholakia, BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, and Congress’s Ghasiram Majhi, who contested as an independent in 2024.

The by-election, political observers say, will be a key test of strength for both the newly formed BJP government in Odisha and the BJD’s resilience after losing power in 2024. The Congress is equally making serious efforts to win the seat as it would set off its rival process.