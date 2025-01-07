Odisha CM Launches Double-Decker Bus Services to Boost Connectivity

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious initiative to enhance the state's transport network, launching a fleet of new buses aimed at improving connectivity across the key cities of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri.

The expansion introduces five double-decker buses, 10 hop-on-hop-off buses, and 25 electric buses, marking a significant step forward in modernizing urban transportation and promoting sustainable travel. The initiative places particular emphasis on bolstering accessibility to Puri, a major tourist and cultural hub.

The double-decker buses are designed to offer a seamless travel experience for tourists journeying between Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Puri. Operating on a well-structured timetable, these buses are expected to become a popular choice, especially for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) visitors attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave being held in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10. Officials anticipate that this service will enhance the region's appeal as a tourism destination, making intercity travel more convenient and enjoyable.

In Bhubaneswar, the newly-launched hop-on-hop-off buses are tailored to cater to the needs of sightseers. Connecting key attractions across the city, these buses offer flexibility and convenience for tourists keen on exploring the vibrant culture, heritage, and landmarks of the capital. With frequent stops and affordable fares, the service is set to redefine the tourism experience in Bhubaneswar.

Puri takes a step towards sustainability with the introduction of electric buses, exclusively serving intra-city routes. These eco-friendly vehicles underline the government’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions while improving local mobility. The initiative aims to provide a clean and efficient mode of transport for residents and visitors alike.

The operation and maintenance of these buses have been entrusted to a private organization under a 10-year contract, with provisions for a two-year extension if necessary. This partnership encompasses not only the supply and upkeep of the buses but also the recruitment of personnel to ensure smooth operations.

Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra emphasized that the new fleet will function under the state’s flagship ‘Mo Bus’ initiative, managed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). “These buses will enhance connectivity and provide an elevated commuting experience for both residents and tourists,” the minister said.

The launch of these services signals a transformative era for Odisha’s public transport system. By blending innovation with sustainability, the state government aims to meet the growing demand for efficient, affordable, and eco-conscious travel solutions—a vision that aligns with the broader goal of positioning Odisha as a leading destination for tourism and urban development.