Odisha CM invites Singapore Deputy PM to attend mega business conclave

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday extended a formal invitation to Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and minister for trade and industry, Gan Kim Yong, to participate in the biennial ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave’ slated for January 2025.

The invitation was extended during a high-level meeting held on the second day of CM Majhi's four-day visit to Singapore, accompanied by industry minister Sampad Charan Swain. The delegation met with key ministers and investors to strengthen bilateral ties and attract investment to Odisha.

During the government-to-government (G2G) meeting with Gan Kim Yong, CM Majhi highlighted Odisha’s rich maritime heritage, emphasising the state’s connection to the Southeast Asian region through its historic ‘Boita Bandāna’ festival, which celebrates traditional Odia maritime prowess.

“The CM extended an invitation to Singaporean businesses through the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, emphasising Odisha’s investor-friendly environment. He also invited the Deputy Prime Minister to Odisha for the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,’ read an official press release.

The delegation also engaged in discussions with Sim Ann, Singapore’s senior minister of state for foreign affairs. CM Majhi expressed gratitude for Singapore’s active role in establishing Odisha’s ‘World Skill Centre’ in partnership with ITEES, showcasing a model of successful international collaboration in skill development.

The Chief Minister further proposed expanding partnerships into areas such as urban mobility, green shipping corridors, and the development of a Chemicals and Petrochemicals Complex in Odisha. The delegation formally invited Singapore to be the ‘Country of Focus’ at the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.’

“Odisha’s growing industrial ecosystem, combined with strategic collaborations with global leaders like Singapore, opens new avenues for transformative growth,” CM Majhi remarked.

A key highlight of the day was the delegation's visit to the Surbana Jurong Petrochemicals Complex, renowned for its cutting-edge infrastructure and global leadership in petrochemical processing.

Speaking after the tour, CM Majhi said, “Witnessing the world-class infrastructure at the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex is truly inspiring. Odisha is strategically positioned on India’s eastern seaboard and is emerging as a premier investment hub in the Bay of Bengal region. The development of Paradip’s Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) will be a cornerstone of this growth.”

Odisha aims to leverage insights from Singapore’s petrochemical ecosystem to bolster its own PCPIR in Paradip, ensuring state-of-the-art facilities and sustainable industrial growth.

The Chief Minister also held a one-on-one meeting with Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to explore innovations in financial technology that could accelerate Odisha’s economic growth.

The day concluded with discussions between the Odia business delegation and Singaporean firms, focusing on business-to-business collaborations across sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and logistics.

CM Majhi’s visit to Singapore underlines Odisha’s commitment to positioning itself as a global investment destination, building on its robust infrastructure, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies. The ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ promises to be a platform to showcase these strengths while fostering international collaborations.