Odisha CM highlights government’s achievements on completion of 100 days in office

Puri: Marking 100 days in office, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday presented a comprehensive report on his government’s achievements at a special event held in pilgrim city Puri. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his council of ministers, highlighted the efforts and accomplishments of the new BJP government in delivering on its pre-poll promises and addressing key issues faced by the state.



During his address, CM Majhi emphasised the government’s commitment to fulfilling its electoral pledges and outlined several major initiatives launched within this short period. These include the reopening of the four gates of Lord Jagannath's Srimandir in Puri, the re-accessing of the Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Srimandir after 40 years re-enumeration, the introduction of the Subhadra Yojana—a women’s welfare scheme, and a significant increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s success in attracting investment worth Rs 45,000 crore, which he said would boost the state’s economic growth and employment opportunities.

“The first 100 days have been a period of dedicated efforts to fulfill our promises. We are committed to bringing governance to the people’s doorstep and ensuring their welfare,” said CM Majhi.

In addition to sharing these achievements, CM Majhi released a detailed booklet featuring a graphical presentation of the government’s initiatives and progress over the past three months. The booklet provides an in-depth look at various projects and policy decisions aimed at fostering development and improving public services.

Taking a swipe at the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik, CM Majhi criticised it for what he described as “arrogance” and “inefficiency.”

“The previous government was deeply corrupt and egoistic. It misused the name of Lord Jagannath for political gain, but such disrespectful behavior was not tolerated, and the people chose to reject them. The mandate was a clear message against their misrule,” he remarked.

The event in Puri was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, health minister Mukesh Mahaling, BJP national spokesperson and Puri MP Dr Sambit Patra, and BJP state party president Manmohan Samal, among others.

The CM’s presentation comes at a time when the state government is looking to consolidate its position and lay the groundwork for further development. The focus on key sectors such as agriculture, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure is expected to be the cornerstone of the administration’s policy agenda moving forward.