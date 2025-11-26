Odisha CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To 7,293 Recruits Across 12 Key Departments

Bhubaneswar: In one of Odisha’s largest multi-department recruitment drives in recent years, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 7,293 newly recruited candidates at a state-level employment and training programme held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The fresh appointments span 12 crucial government departments, including school and mass education, forest, agriculture, fisheries, commerce and transport, and labour. Officials said the large-scale hiring is aimed at strengthening public service delivery, improving departmental efficiency, and addressing long-standing staffing gaps across the state.

According to senior officials, the recruitment initiative reflects the government’s commitment to expanding the workforce, empowering youth, and ensuring faster execution of welfare and development schemes. Many of the new recruits will undergo specialised training programmes to facilitate skill enhancement and smooth integration into their respective departments.