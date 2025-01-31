Odisha CM condemns Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's remarks against President Murmu

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday strongly criticized recent remarks made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, calling them “reprehensible” and disrespectful toward President Droupadi Murmu. The remarks, which the CM described as “offensive,” have sparked significant controversy across political circles.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Majhi condemned Sonia Gandhi’s comment, referring to President Murmu as a “poor lady” and Rahul Gandhi’s description of the President’s speech as “boring.” Majhi stated that such comments were not only an insult to India’s first tribal woman President but also a direct affront to the Santhal community, the people of Odisha, and the democratic values that underpin the nation.

“Sonia Gandhi’s remark, ‘Poor lady President Murmu got tired at the end,’ and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘boring’ comment are deeply disrespectful. These words are not just an insult to President Murmu but also an attack on the tribal and marginalized communities she represents,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister went on to praise President Murmu for her perseverance, dedication, and service, emphasising that her rise to the highest office in the land represents the aspirations of millions.

“President Droupadi Murmu Ji embodies the dreams of countless individuals, especially from tribal backgrounds. She has reached the pinnacle of India’s constitutional framework through her hard work and commitment to the nation,” Majhi added.

He further criticised the Congress party’s repeated attempts to undermine President Murmu, accusing them of exposing an elitist and dismissive attitude. “The Congress party’s continuous attempts to belittle the office of the President only reflect their arrogance and disregard for India’s democratic institutions,” Majhi said.

The Odisha CM called for a formal apology from the Congress leadership.

“On behalf of the people of Odisha, I strongly denounce these offensive and disrespectful remarks. The people of India will not tolerate such insults to our constitutional head. The Congress party leadership must issue an immediate and unreserved apology,” Majhi asserted.

The controversial remarks have sparked widespread criticism, with many political figures across the country rallying in support of President Murmu and condemning the Gandhis’ comments.