Odisha Clears Rs 25,380-cr Investment Proposals; 27 New Projects To Create 52,000 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stones for 27 industrial projects across 12 districts, a move expected to bring investments worth Rs 25,380 crore and generate over 52,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The ceremony, held at the Agriculture Education Hall of OUAT in Bhubaneswar, was attended by industries minister Sampad Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, senior officials, and representatives of leading companies.

The projects span key sectors including chemicals, textiles, plastics, cement, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. Districts set to benefit from the new ventures include Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Khordha, Koraput, Angul, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Jajpur, and Rayagada.

Among the major investments, SRF Limited will set up a plant in Ganjam district with a proposed outlay of Rs10,000 crore, creating nearly 20,000 jobs. Epsilon Carbon Ashok Pvt Ltd will invest Rs5,806 crore in Jharsuguda for a new facility, expected to employ 2,500 people. In Khordha, Shree Bajrang Power and Metallics Ltd will establish a rare earth minerals project across Sahaspur, Gediapalli, and Santrapur with an investment of Rs2,096 crore.

Officials said the projects will give a major push to Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, strengthening traditional manufacturing while opening up opportunities in sunrise sectors.

The Majhi government has been projecting Odisha as a fast-emerging investment hub, backed by policy incentives and infrastructure upgrades. “These projects are a step towards balanced regional growth and sustained job creation,” a senior official said.