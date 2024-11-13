Odisha: Class 10 Student Found Dead in School Toilet

Bhubaneswar: A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday at Kalinga Adarsha Vidyalaya in Nuagaon, under the Khajuripada Police Station in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, as a Class 10 student, identified as Anandeswar Mallik, was discovered dead in the school’s toilet.

The student, a resident of Balisugri village, was reportedly found hanging, casting a dark shadow over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Local police recovered the body after the discovery, and an investigation was immediately initiated.

While the exact cause of death remains uncertain, the family of the deceased alleged foul play. Claiming that their son was murdered, they have filed a formal complaint at the Khajuripada Police Station, urging a thorough inquiry.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about student safety within educational institutions. Local authorities were yet to release details on the initial findings, and the family’s allegations have added a serious dimension to the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation proceeds, the case highlights the critical need for school safety protocols and has sparked calls from the community for increased transparency in handling such incidents.