Odisha: Child rights body takes cognizance of gang-rape of minor girl

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged ‘gang-rape’ of a minor girl in Rourkela on September 21 evening.





The OSCPCR, according to sources, has served notices to the inspector in charge (IIC) of the Plant Site police station, the district child protection officer (DCPO) and the chief district medical officer (CDMO), asking them to submit an investigation, action taken and status reports within seven days.

Earlier in the day, the Plant Site Police, Rourkela, took the three arrested accused to the crime spot for scene recreation.



A special police team has been formed to investigate and find out if any other persons are involved in the case and if required, go out of the district and the state to apprehend them.





The medical tests of the three accused were conducted at Rourkela Government Hospital. The investigating officer has not made anything public about the findings of the medical test.

“The scientific team has been visiting the crime spot. A dog squad has also been pressed into service. I hope we will complete the investigation soon and submit the charge sheet in the court so that the victim gets justice as soon as possible,” said Rourkela superintendent of police (SP) Brijesh Rai.



On September 21 evening, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped. The victim’s sibling, who is also a minor, was also allegedly sexually assaulted by some youths near Birsa Munda Chhak in Rourkela.



The heinous crime in Rourkela city has shocked the people across the state with many social organizations and reputed citizens demanding fair probe and early judicial trial so as to punish the culprits.