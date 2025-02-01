Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hails Union Budget 2025-26 as a milestone for Viksit Bharat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26, calling it a “Viksit Bharat Budget” that lays a strong foundation for a developed India. In his remarks, Majhi praised the budget's comprehensive approach to supporting diverse sections of the population, particularly its focus on key sectors like Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

Through a series of posts on social media platform X, CM Majhi expressed his gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her forward-thinking proposals, which he believes will help uplift India's economy and create more opportunities for its people.

Majhi specifically highlighted the finance minister's commitment to MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) development, which he believes will have a far-reaching impact on the nearly 7.5 crore employees working in the sector.

“The emphasis on MSMEs is a major step forward, as these enterprises form the backbone of our economy. The provision will empower millions of workers across the country,” he said in his post.

The Chief Minister also praised the allocation of an additional Rs 10,000 crore for startups, which he sees as an important step towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India. He described it as a major boost for young businesses, providing them the resources needed to thrive.

On the education front, CM Majhi noted the allocation of Rs 500 crore for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence education. This, he emphasised, will enhance India's capabilities in emerging technologies and create a highly skilled workforce to meet global demands. He also welcomed the expansion of five IITs, which will accommodate an additional 6,500 students, creating more opportunities for higher education.

In response to the tax relief measures, Majhi expressed his appreciation for the introduction of zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime.

“This transformative initiative is a game-changer for the common citizen. A heartfelt thank you to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for this visionary step. It empowers our citizens, strengthens the economy, and paves the way for brighter financial opportunities for all,” he wrote on his social media handle X.

The CM concluded his remarks by emphasising that the Union Budget 2025-26 sets the stage for India to emerge as a global leader by investing in its people, infrastructure, and industries. He expressed his confidence that the ambitious goals outlined in the budget will drive India towards becoming a truly “Viksit Bharat.”

--------------------