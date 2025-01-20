Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand to Drive India's Economic Growth by 2047: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The mineral-rich states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand will play a pivotal role in driving India’s economic growth and achieving the dream of a developed nation by 2047, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference held in Konark on Monday.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Majhi said it was fitting for Odisha, one of the country's richest mineral-bearing states, to host the conference. He emphasised the region's contribution to India’s economy, noting that the three states supply over two-thirds of the country’s demand for base metals.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly referred to Eastern India as ‘Purvadoya.’ To fulfill his vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Odisha will play a crucial role, alongside Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, in fueling the nation’s growth,” Majhi stated.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for sustainable mining practices to preserve finite natural resources. He called for a shift from export-led mining to consumption-driven mining while minimizing environmental impact.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that development and environmental protection go hand in hand. Odisha is committed to adopting greener and cleaner technologies,” he added.

Majhi highlighted Odisha’s emergence as a steel production hub, now accounting for over 25 per cent of India’s total steel output. The state is home to more than 36 major steel plants, a significant increase from the single steel plant in Rourkela decades ago. With ambitious plans and favorable policies, Odisha’s steel output is projected to grow substantially by 2030.

Since his government took office seven months ago, Majhi said, transformative steps have been taken to create a business-friendly environment. Initiatives such as a simplified industrial policy, single-window approvals, and fast-tracking permissions have already attracted significant investments, including the signing of eight MoUs with leading industrial houses.

Majhi also revealed promising news of potential lithium reserves in Odisha, which could benefit the e-battery industry. Odisha, already rich in coal and other minerals, is poised to contribute to India’s clean energy goals. He praised the Modi government’s efforts in renewable energy, with India surpassing 200 GW of non-fossil energy capacity and progressing toward the 2030 target of 500 GW.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of research and development in mining, calling for the adoption of modern technologies like drones and artificial intelligence to reduce costs and enhance environmental conservation.

Majhi expressed concern about the lack of benefits reaching people living around mining areas and emphasized the need for inclusive growth. "It is our duty to ensure that those residing in mining areas benefit from development. Collaborative governance and effective implementation of welfare initiatives are crucial," he said.

As Odisha gears up for the "Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025," Majhi extended an invitation to industry leaders to invest in the state. He reiterated Odisha’s commitment to becoming a global leader in the mining sector through sustainable practices, advanced technology, and responsible resource utilization.

Majhi expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious target of transforming Odisha into “Samruddha Odisha” by 2036, coinciding with the state’s centenary celebration. “India’s growth is the sum total of its states' progress. Together, we can fuel a stronger, greener, and more prosperous India,” he said.

The conference witnessed the participation of Union minister of coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy, deputy chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, mines ministers from 11 states, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders from the mining sector.