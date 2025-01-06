Odisha Capital Adorns Janata Maidan for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital is adorned with vibrant decorations and elaborate preparations as it gets ready to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) from January 8 to 10. The city, especially Janata Maidan, is exuding a festive charm, with the state government making meticulous efforts to ensure that this three-day event becomes an unforgettable experience for the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and other delegates arriving from across the globe.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government is leaving no stone unturned to showcase the rich culture, hospitality, and potential of Odisha.

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening even as nearly 60 NRIs also landed in the city to attend the programme.

Senior bureaucrats such as chief secretary Monoj Ahuja, industries department principal secretary Hemant Sharma and information and public relations department principal secretary Sanjay Singh have been overseeing the grand arrangements.

The event, which celebrates the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the nation's progress, will see a range of activities aimed at building strong connections with NRIs and encouraging investment in the state.

Janata Maidan, the venue for the event, has been transformed into a vibrant hub with a blend of traditional and contemporary decor. Streets leading to the venue are decorated with colorful banners, flags, and light displays, while cultural performances are set to highlight Odisha’s rich heritage. Special care has been taken to ensure that the infrastructure is world-class, with state-of-the-art facilities set up for the smooth conduct of the event.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is expected to attract a significant number of NRIs, government officials, and business leaders, all gathered to discuss matters of economic development, cultural exchange, and the strengthening of global ties.

In preparation, the Odisha government has planned a series of events, including discussions on business and investment opportunities, workshops, and cultural exhibitions that will offer a glimpse into the state’s heritage.

“We want this event to leave a lasting impression on the delegates, showcasing not just Odisha's potential as an investment hub but also its rich cultural history,” said CM Mohan Majhi.

The CM emphasised that the state government has focused on making the venue accessible and comfortable for delegates, with top-notch security and logistics in place.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while extending a warm welcome to the guests, said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an excellent opportunity to build stronger ties between Odisha and the global Indian community. He noted that the event would provide a platform for the NRIs to connect with state leaders and explore potential avenues for collaboration in sectors such as industries, education, and tourism.