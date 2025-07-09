Odisha Cabinet Expansion Likely Soon, Hints Re-Elected BJP State Chief Manmohan Samal

Bhubaneswar: Re-elected BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday hinted at an imminent expansion of the state cabinet under Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, with six ministerial berths currently lying vacant.

Speaking to media and party workers shortly after formally resuming charge, Samal confirmed that the party is actively working on both government appointments and internal organisational restructuring.

“The new organisational team for Odisha BJP will be announced soon. It will work in synergy with the state government to expand the party’s reach and enhance operational effectiveness,” he said.

Samal, now serving an unprecedented fourth term as the state party president, stressed that suitable candidates are also being shortlisted for key positions in state-run boards and corporations, aimed at strengthening administrative performance and delivery.

“The Odisha government is committed to delivering its best to the nation, especially as we look ahead to India’s centenary of Independence in 2047. Cabinet vacancies will be filled shortly, and the recruitment process for other posts is also underway,” he added.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming panchayat elections, underlining the party’s goal to consolidate its grassroots presence across the state.

Samal’s return to the helm marks a critical moment for the BJP in Odisha. Having previously served as state chief during the BJD-BJP coalition years (1999–2004) and again in 2023, his re-election—this time unopposed—signals robust backing from within the party ranks.

With the BJP forming its first-ever majority government in Odisha following the 2024 Assembly elections, Samal now carries the dual responsibility of ensuring smooth governance while energising the party base ahead of key local elections.