Odisha Cabinet clears proposal for 10 pc reservation to Agniveers in uniform services

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Mohan Majhi, approved several key proposals on Thursday, including a landmark decision to reserve 10 per cent of positions in the state's uniformed services for retired Agniveers.

This move marks a significant step toward recognizing the contributions of these personnel to the nation's security and ensuring their continued service in critical sectors such as police, forest, excise, and fire services.

State chief secretary Manoj Ahuja announced the decision, emphasizing the importance of reintegrating retired Agniveers into public service.

“Agniveers undergo a year of rigorous training and serve in the defense forces for four years. While some are retained as permanent personnel, others retire. This reservation ensures that their skills are not lost and are instead redirected to strengthen the state's uniformed services,” Ahuja stated.

Adani Ports Acquisition of Gopalpur Port

In another significant development, the Cabinet approved a proposal allowing Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to acquire a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Port, located in Ganjam district. The port, which operates under the Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) model, is a key infrastructure asset for Odisha's economy.

Currently, Shapoorji Pallonji and Odisha Stevedores Limited hold 56 per cent and 44 per cent of the port’s shares, respectively. Following the Cabinet's decision, Adani Ports will now control 95 per cent of the shareholding, while Odisha Stevedores will retain the remaining 5 per cent.

“Gopalpur Port is vital for the state's maritime and economic growth. The decision to allow Adani Ports to take over the majority stake ensures that the port will benefit from increased investments and technological upgrades,” said Ahuja.

Expanded Rehabilitation Appointments for Government Employees' Families

The Cabinet also addressed a long-standing demand by expanding eligibility for rehabilitation appointments in case of the death of a government employee. Previously, only the son or wife of a deceased employee was eligible for such appointments. With the new decision, married daughters and step-daughters can now avail themselves of this provision.

“By broadening the eligibility, the state government is promoting gender equity and ensuring that families have better support options in times of need,” said the chief secretary.