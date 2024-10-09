Odisha: BRM Holds Shastra Pujan, Showcases Self-Defense Skills

�Bhubaneswar: In a symbolic celebration of self-defense and cultural pride, Bharat Rakshaya Mancha (BRM) organised a grand ‘Shastra Pujan’ programme on Wednesday, coinciding with the Sasthi Puja of Devi Durga. The event, which took place at the iconic Ram Mandir Square in Bhubaneswar, saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of youths, all dressed in saffron attire and wielding traditional weapons such as lathis and swords.



BRM, a prominent forum of intellectuals, saints, and social activists dedicated to safeguarding the rights of Hindus, used the occasion to emphasize the importance of self-defense and cultural heritage. The event, blending religious rituals with martial displays, aimed to create awareness about the community's rich military history and its relevance in today's context.

The Shastra Pujan was followed by a lively demonstration of martial arts and self-defense skills by the participants. After the ceremony, the youths—joined by local martial arts groups and cultural troupes—led a vibrant rally that wound its way through the streets of Bhubaneswar.

The rally was spearheaded by Suryakant Kelkar, founder and national coordinator of BRM, with other notable figures like Dr Ashok Acharya, BRM's national general secretary, in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ashok Acharya highlighted the primary objective behind the Shastra Pujan and rally: to remind Hindus of their glorious military heritage and inspire them to protect themselves from external threats.

"It is crucial for the community to be aware of the forces working against national unity. Our history is a testament to our strength, and we must carry this legacy forward to combat any aggression," he said.

Other speakers echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for vigilance in the face of growing threats from anti-national elements. They expressed concerns about the increasing infiltration of "anti-social elements" into various parts of India, warning of the potential impact on the country's political and social fabric.

Dr. Acharya expressed concern about how infiltrators were influencing the political landscape. He warned that if left unchecked, these forces might soon pose a serious challenge to India's democratic institutions.

“There may come a time,” he cautioned, “when infiltrators gain enough power to manipulate the election process due to their swelling numbers.”

He further alleged that Hindus were feeling insecure in certain regions of the country, such as Kerala and West Bengal, claiming that political parties sometimes avoid supporting Hindu communities under attack, prioritizing minority vote banks instead.

Puranjan Padhi, BRM's Odisha general secretary, raised the issue of foreign influence, accusing international Islamic fundamentalist organizations of sending Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims to India as part of a plan to increase the Muslim population and alter India's demographic balance.

The event also saw participation from several key BRM leaders, including Odisha unit president Subrat Mishra, vice-president Arun Kumar Nayak, associate organizing secretary Sneha Ranjan Das Jayasingh, working president Padmanabh Das, legal cell presidentSudam Satpathy, and youth relations representative Rajesh Prusty.

Leaders of BRM's women’s and students' wings, Pravasini Prustyand Smarak Panda, were also present, adding strength to the event’s call for national unity and cultural pride.