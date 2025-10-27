Odisha Braces for Cyclone Montha with Mass Evacuations

Hundreds of residents have been relocated to safety in Ganjam and Gajapati, two districts expected to face the storm’s brunt. Evacuation operations began Sunday evening in Ganjam’s Patrapur block, with approximately 300 people from Ankuli, Buratal, and Tumba panchayats moved to cyclone shelters. Local schools and community halls are serving as temporary shelters, while nine pregnant women have been shifted to Patrapur Medical Centre for medical care and safety.

In Gajapati, the district administration has evacuated 940 individuals, including 91 pregnant women, to designated cyclone shelters. Collector Madhumita, overseeing operations amid intermittent rainfall, confirmed that 139 landslide-prone areas are under close surveillance. “We’re maintaining constant communication with gram panchayat and block control rooms. The situation is stable, with only light rainfall reported so far,” she said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flash floods across southern Odisha as Cyclone Montha moves inland. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm before making landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28, subsequently impacting southern Odisha.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced that eight districts—Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal—are on red alert. A total of 128 disaster response teams, comprising 24 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units, 5 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and 99 Fire Services units, are deployed to handle emergencies.