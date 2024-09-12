Odisha: BJP Reviews Preparations for PM Modi’s Upcoming Visit

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha convened a crucial meeting at its state headquarters on Thursday to finalise preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on September 17.

During this visit, PM Modi is scheduled to launch the highly publicised Subhadra Yojana, a new welfare initiative aimed at supporting women with low incomes. Under this scheme, women earning less than Rs 18,000 annually will receive a total of Rs 50,000, distributed in ten equal installments over five years. This initiative, according to PM Modi, is designed to enhance the socio-economic status of women across Odisha.



The Subhadra Yojana is expected to benefit over one crore women in the state. To facilitate this, the Odisha government has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore in the 2024-25 annual budget for the scheme’s financial distribution.



In addition to launching the Subhadra Yojana, PM Modi is anticipated to lay the foundation stones for several infrastructure projects in Odisha.



This visit will mark Modi’s second trip to Odisha since the BJP secured power in the state following the assembly elections held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. His previous visit was on June 12, when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP's first Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi.

