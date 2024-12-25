Odisha: BJP promises refund to duped chit fund investors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has assured that the lakhs of people defrauded by chit fund companies will have their deposits refunded. The state BJP president, Manmohan Samal, made this announcement on Wednesday while addressing reporters in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Samal stated that the party is actively considering a streamlined process to return the money to affected investors. He indicated that a significant policy decision is forthcoming, paving the way for the initiation of this process. Furthermore, the government is evaluating the possibility of making the Justice M.M. Das Commission’s report to ensure greater transparency in the matter.

“Efforts are underway to resolve this issue through appropriate legal measures at the earliest. The Odisha government is seriously considering releasing the Justice M.M. Das Commission’s report,” said Samal.

The BJP state president also criticized the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, led by Naveen Patnaik, for failing to take adequate steps to refund the duped investors. He emphasised that the BJP is committed to taking all necessary actions to facilitate the reimbursement of funds through appropriate mechanisms.

Samal’s announcement has brought hope to lakhs of investors who have been awaiting justice for years. His statement underscores the party’s intent to address these long-standing grievances.

However, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Prasanna Acharya, expressed skepticism about the BJP’s assurances. “The BJP government claims to be considering all aspects, but no concrete action has been taken so far. Making statements alone does not fulfill one’s duty,” said Acharya.