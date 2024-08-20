Odisha: BJP Plans Aims To Enroll 1 Crore Members, To Launch Drive on Sept 1

�Bhubaneswar: The BJP which came to power in Odisha a couple of months ago ending the 24 years rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD(, has decided to launch a new membership drive in the state on September 1 to enroll at least one crore members.



The state unit of the party has already prepared a blueprint and planned multiple special workshops at state, district, mandal and booth levels to make the campaign a success.

As per the plan, a state-level workshop will be held at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon which will be attended by all the MPs, MLAs, office bearers and district presidents of the party.

After the state-level workshop, a special training session will be held on August 22, 23 and 24 at the district level. Similarly, workshops will be held at mandal (circle) level on August 25, 26 and 27 and at the block level by August 31.

“All the MPs, MLAs, office bearers and district presidents will remain present at the party’s headquarters tomorrow. The workshop will begin in the afternoon and continue till evening. Later, the workshop will begin at district, mandal and block levels,” said Manmohan Samal, Odisha BJP president.

“After PM Modi takes membership on September 1, the campaign will be launched in Odisha,” Samal added.

People above 18 years of age, following and supporting BJP’s ideology will be made members of the party. Senior BJP leader Ranjan Patel has been appointed as the chief of the membership drive in Odisha.

The BJP will induct new members in four ways: with a missed call to a designated number; QR code, using the NaMo App, and by visiting the official BJP website.

Apart from digital methods, the party in the remote areas will offer membership to individuals through the traditional option, that is, by filling out a paper form.

BJP claims to have over 18 crore members, which makes it the world's largest political party.