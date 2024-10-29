Odisha: BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra taunts BJD, says 'one whistle' from Shah will blow up the regional party

Bhubaneswar: In a heated exchange over Odisha’s political future, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), asserting that “one whistle” from Union home minister Amit Shah is all it would take to disrupt the ruling party’s grip on power in the state.

Mishra's remarks came as a direct response to claims by Pramila Mallik, BJD leader and Opposition Chief Whip, who earlier in the day stated that the BJD would secure a “record-breaking win” if elections were held today.

Mallik’s statement confidently projected the BJD as poised to win at least 140 seats across Odisha, emphasising the party’s popularity and performance. But Mishra, representing Sambalpur in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, dismissed these claims, challenging the BJD to demonstrate its strength at even 40 seats if an election were imminent.

Addressing reporters in Bhubaneswar, Mishra said, “One whistle from Amit Shah is enough to dismantle the BJD. Rather than making lofty predictions, she [Pramila Mallik] should focus on stabilizing her own party, which is clearly on the verge of collapse.”

Mishra pointed to internal issues within the BJD as evidence of the party’s vulnerability, citing recent defections and apparent discord among the BJD ranks.

“Two of the BJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs have already switched over to the BJP, and reports of infighting among BJD members at the district level are increasing,” he added, suggesting that the BJD’s unity and public support may not be as strong as it claims.

The BJP leader also addressed recent criticisms by the BJD over the delay in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a central health initiative that provides insurance to millions of economically disadvantaged families. BJD leaders have alleged that the delay is indicative of the BJP’s neglect toward Odisha’s needs. In response, Mishra defended the central government, stating, “The BJD lacks understanding. Ayushman Bharat is a centrally sponsored scheme, and its modalities will be implemented by the Centre. The state’s involvement is minimal in this process.”

The BJD has yet to issue an official response to Mishra’s fiery remarks. Senior leaders within the party have refrained from commenting publicly on the challenges posed by the BJP’s rising influence in the state and Mishra’s pointed criticism. However, Mallik’s confident stance on the BJD’s electoral dominance signals that the party remains undeterred in its preparations for future elections.

With political temperatures on the rise, Odisha is expected to witness an intense showdown between the BJD and BJP in the upcoming gram panchayat and urban polls. While the BJD maintains its ambition to secure an overwhelming majority, the BJP is clearly preparing to intensify its efforts, with leaders like Jayanarayan Mishra seeking to capitalise on any fractures within the ruling party’s structure.

Observers anticipate a closely watched battle, as the BJP aims to expand its influence in the state and the BJD works to consolidate its support base amid challenges.

