Odisha BJP Govt To Reopen High-Profile Murder Cases From Naveen Patnaik Era

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday announced its decision to reopen several high-profile murder and suspicious death cases from the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regime, alleging that many had failed to bring the real culprits to justice.

Making the announcement in the Assembly while responding to an adjournment motion, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government has sought fresh scrutiny into cases such as the mysterious deaths of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumyaranjan Mohapatra and Anapurna Rout—the first wife of police officer Deepak Rout, who is now accused of strangling his second wife, Subhamitra Sahoo.

The minister further indicated that the government is considering reopening other controversial cases, including the deaths of schoolteacher Itishree Pradhan in Rayagada, a minor girl in Kunduli (Koraput district), and Mamita Meher of Kalahandi.

“Several high-profile murder cases occurred during the BJD’s rule. In many instances—including the Mahanga double murder and the Mamita Meher case—top ministers of that period were allegedly linked. But investigations were derailed under political pressure, preventing justice,” Harichandan told the House.

On the sensational murder of former health minister Naba Kishore Das, Harichandan made a significant disclosure.

“Family members of Naba Kishore Das met Chief Minister Majhi and shared their grievances, saying they were pressured to remain silent under the previous regime. They claimed they were threatened with dire consequences if they spoke out against the probe. At their request, our government has broadened the scope of investigation to ensure the culprits are brought to book,” he said.

Earlier, BJD legislators had attempted to corner the treasury benches by citing recent incidents of murder, rape, and crimes against women. However, BJP members hit back, accusing the previous Naveen Patnaik government of shielding accused persons and extending political patronage in such cases.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die, a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion. The short session, which began on September 18, spanned seven working days. However, most of these days were lost due to disruptions caused by the opposition Congress and BJD legislators.