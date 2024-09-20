Odisha: BJP govt to establish medical colleges in all districts

Bhubaneswar: The new BJP-led government in Odisha has announced an ambitious plan to establish medical colleges in every district headquarters across the state. This move is part of the government's broader commitment to improve healthcare infrastructure and medical education, said Odisha health minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday.

While addressing a public gathering at Puri, Mahaling shared the government's vision, stating, “Medical colleges will be set up at every district headquarters in Odisha. A detailed plan for this initiative is currently being prepared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since assuming office in 2014, had made it a priority to ensure that every district in the country has a medical college, and we are determined to implement that vision here in Odisha.”

Currently, Odisha has 11 functional medical colleges offering MBBS undergraduate courses, with two additional institutions planned for Talcher and Kandhamal.

Mahaling emphasised that the BJP government, both at the state and central levels, is working in tandem — a "double-engine" government — to achieve the goal of enhancing healthcare access and education throughout the state.

"We have completed 100 days in office, and during this time, we have already drafted a roadmap for improving medical education in Odisha. Faculty recruitment will begin soon to ensure that these institutions are well-staffed and fully operational as quickly as possible," Mahaling added.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had echoed Mahaling’s sentiments, reaffirming that the government was committed to setting up medical colleges in each of the state's 30 districts.

Majhi highlighted the urgency of addressing gaps in healthcare services, particularly in remote and rural areas, by filling vacant positions for doctors and other healthcare professionals on a priority basis.

This initiative to open medical colleges in all districts is part of a larger plan to make quality healthcare more accessible to the state’s residents. The establishment of medical colleges in every district is expected to not only improve the availability of medical education in Odisha but also bolster the state's healthcare system by producing a steady supply of trained doctors and medical professionals.

Odisha, like many other states in India, has been grappling with inadequate healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural and tribal regions. Many districts lack specialized medical care, forcing residents to travel long distances for treatment. By setting up medical colleges in every district, the BJP government aims to bridge this gap and provide both medical education and healthcare services closer to people’s homes.