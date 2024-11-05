Odisha: BJP Criticises BJD Over Cracks in Puri Srimandir’s Meghanada Pacheri

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Tuesday sharply criticised the previous Biju Janata Dal-led government over the emergence of multiple cracks in the Meghanada Pacheri, the towering boundary wall surrounding the revered Puri Srimandir.

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal expressed concern on social media, claiming that decisions made during former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's administration, alongside his associate VK Pandian, have endangered Odisha’s heritage.

“Some mistakes cannot be forgiven. Naveen Babu and Pandian have taken actions that now jeopardise our heritage. The Srimandir is not only ancient but is integral to our pride and identity. The cracks in Meghanada Pacheri deeply concern Jagannath devotees around the world. Though the Archaeological Department and state government have initiated repairs, the question remains—how it reached this state?” questioned Biswal.

Biswal specifically cited the Parikrama Project, during which he claims large-scale drilling around Srimandir with heavy machinery compromised the wall’s structural integrity.

“These excavations were conducted without permission from the Archaeological Department or National Monument Authority and violated the AMASR Act of 1958, leading to court proceedings. Why was this work conducted without a heritage impact study? As per the National Monument Authority’s rules, no excavation should occur within 100 meters of such an ancient site. The stability of a 900-year-old temple has been put at risk. What assurance do we have that the temple will remain unaffected?” he added.

Questioning the necessity of the extensive excavation, Biswal continued, "Why were such large holes dug for road and toilet construction? Was this a deliberate act? Naveen Babu and Pandian Babu owe the people an explanation."

In response, BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera dismissed the BJP’s allegations, questioning their expertise.

“Are BJP leaders technical experts? Their concerns would be valid if raised by qualified professionals. They should think carefully before making accusations. The corridor project was designed to enhance, not harm, the temple,” Behera countered.

Further complicating matters, water leaks have also been reported through the wall near the West Gate. Addressing the issue, Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that these cracks have been a longstanding issue.

“The ASI has been informed, and permanent repairs are underway. A comprehensive plan has been developed to address the cracks and other areas where water seepage is a problem. These repairs will be completed soon,” Harichandan assured.