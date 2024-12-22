Odisha: BJD Leader and Former Bhubaneswar MLA Bijay Kumar Mohanty Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Legislative Assembly (MLA) member and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bijay Kumar Mohanty passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was 60.

Mohanty, who served as an MLA from the Bhubaneswar-Central constituency, was discovered unresponsive at a guest house before being rushed to Capital Hospital. However, medical authorities at the state-owned facility declared him brought dead upon arrival.

Dr. Dhananjaya Das, superintendent of Capital Hospital, stated, “Mohanty was brought to the hospital, and upon his arrival, we conducted ECG along with other examinations. Unfortunately, he was declared dead. As per protocol, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.”

Das further added, “Mohanty was received dead. We will share the information with the police, and following the inquest, the post-mortem will be performed.”

An influential politician, Bijay Mohanty was elected twice as an MLA on a BJD ticket, winning the Bhubaneswar-Central constituency in the 2009 and 2014 state elections. He was widely respected for his dedication to public service and his significant contributions to the development of the region.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. BJP national vice president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda expressed his condolences on social media. In a heartfelt post on X, Panda wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of senior politician and two-time former MLA, Bijay Kumar Mohanty. I had both a political and personal relationship with him. Along with praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Om Shanti.”