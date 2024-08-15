Odisha BDO Aids Superstition-Affected Villagers

BHUBANESWAR: A bureaucrat posted as Block Development Officer (BDO) at Nandahandi in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district has set an example for others as he himself carried some diarrhoea-affected patients to the hospital after convincing them the benefits of medicine.



According to reports, Dandasenaguda village in the district has been witnessing an outbreak of diarrhea this rainy season because of the unhygienic conditions in the locality. However, some infected patients were not interested in visiting hospitals for treatment due to superstitions.

On being informed about the development, BDO Khirod Chandra Sahoo reached the village. He managed to convince the affected patients and carried them to the hospital in a vehicle for treatment.

“The entire health team is working very hard for the treatment of diarrhoea-affected persons in the village. Some patients were not eager to go to the hospital due to superstition. I tried my best along with the medical team to convince them. Somehow, they agreed and we sent them to the medical for treatment. Our medical team is trying their best to cure the patients,” said BDO Sahoo.

Stating that conditions of some of the patients were serious, the BDO said they were not eager to go to the medical for treatment. Somehow, he and medical team members convinced them to go to the local hospital.

“Now, the local people are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their conditions are stable,” said Dr Sibananda Bisoi from Dangarbheja Hospital.

Reports said at least three persons lost their lives after suffering from diarrhoea in the village in the last four days.

The village reportedly witnessed the outbreak on August 8. Water samples from various places in the village have been sent for the examination.