Odisha Bags Best State Award for Agriculture Leadership Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best State Award’ for its outstanding achievements in agriculture at the 16th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi. The accolade, instituted by the Agriculture Today Group, recognises Odisha’s sustained efforts in driving agricultural growth, innovation, and rural development.

The award was received by Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister and agriculture & farmers’ empowerment minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and former Chief Justice of India Justice P. Sathasivam, who chaired the award committee.

“This honour is a tribute to the hard work and resilience of Odisha’s farmers. We dedicate this recognition to our annadatas who have consistently overcome challenges and contributed to the state’s agricultural success,” Singh Deo said, dedicating the award to the farming community.

The recognition underscores Odisha’s significant strides in agricultural production and rural livelihoods. In 2023-24, the state’s rice output touched 115.39 lakh metric tonnes, making it the fourth-largest supplier to the Food Corporation of India. Agriculture and allied sectors contribute about 19 per cent to Odisha’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA), employing nearly half the state’s workforce.

Odisha has also emerged as a leader in horticulture and export of fresh produce. The state exported over 121 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables — including dragon fruit, mango, and cashew — to destinations such as the UAE, Qatar, the UK, and several European nations.

Notably, Odisha ranks first in India for sweet potato and paddy straw mushroom production, and second in overall fruit output and brinjal cultivation. The government’s proactive policies promoting crop diversification, climate-resilient practices, mechanisation, and rural infrastructure have driven this transformation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the agriculture department for securing the national honour and reiterated the state’s commitment to making Odisha a model for sustainable, inclusive agricultural development.

The conclave was attended by dignitaries from government, industry, foreign missions, and international institutions, reflecting the growing national and global interest in Odisha’s agri-sector growth story.