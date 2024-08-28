Odisha Assembly Speaker asks lawmaker not to use mobile inside House

Bhubaneswar: Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy, on Wednesday directed all the MLAs not to use mobile phones while proceedings are on in the House. She also advised them not to carry water bottles inside the House as drinking water was plentily available in the premises.

The development came after Soro MLA was seen clicking pictures while other MLAs were talking over phone inside the House. Immediately, Speaker Surama Padhy raised the issue and asked the MLAs not to indulge in such activities inside the Assembly.

Using mobile phones inside the Assembly is not accepted and hence the legislators have been asked not to use their gadgets.

Even though water is adequately available within the premises, it has been observed that MLAs carry water bottles to the House.