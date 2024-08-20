Odisha Assembly Session Erupts Over Student Polls, BJD Issues

Bhubaneswar: The first day of the second phase of the budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as the opposition Congress and the BJD members attempted to corner the Odisha government over multiple issues.

While the Congress lawmakers created uproar over students’ union election, the BJD members raised three issues, including their demand for expunging the statements made regarding the arrest of LoP. First, the House was adjourned for one hour in the morning and later till 4 pm following the uproar by the Opposition members.

On Monday, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the students’ union elections in Odisha, which has not been held for the last eight years, would be held from next year. However, the Congress members are insisting on holding the elections this year itself.

“College elections serve as better platforms for students to enter politics. The students’ union elections in Odisha have not been held from 2017 till date. The then minister and secretary had stopped holding students’ elections as they knew that BJD would get defeated. Now the BJP government said that they will not hold elections this year. The Youth Congress will stage protests across the state if students’ union elections are not held.”

On the issues raised by their party, BJD’s Pratap Keshari Deb said, “We had raised several issues, including the way Odisha CM made announcement outside the Assembly for reservation for Agniveer in state government services and alleged assault on a Raj Bhawan staff by the Governor’s son.”

Responding to the Opposition's allegations, BJP MLA Saroj Padhi said a conducive atmosphere is required to hold elections and the state government would not shy away from such an exercise when the campus situation improves.

“Conducive atmosphere is required for holding students’ union elections. The law minister of Odisha has already stated that the elections will be next year and groundwork is being prepared for it. The way the platform was damaged by the previous government, the new government will fix all things first and take steps,” said BJP legislator Saroj Padhi.