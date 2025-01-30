Odisha announces exclusive industrial park and special cell for women entrepreneurs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Majhi unveiled a groundbreaking initiative on Wednesday aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs across the state. Announced during the a women-special session titled “Subhdra to Mudra” (from Subhadra Yojana to Mudra Scheme) on the second day of the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 here at Janata Maidan, this initiative will see the establishment of an exclusive industrial park dedicated entirely to female entrepreneurs and investors.

The newly proposed industrial park will cater specifically to women, offering tailored resources, infrastructure, and a dedicated space for business ventures led by women. This forward-thinking move is part of a larger effort to increase female participation in Odisha’s industrial sector and encourage gender inclusivity in economic growth.

In addition to the industrial park, Chief Minister Majhi also revealed the creation of a specialised cell for women entrepreneurs at IPCOL (Industrial Promotion and Coordination of Odisha Limited) in Bhubaneswar. This cell will serve as a vital support system for women, helping them navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship by providing crucial resources such as guidance on financing, market access, and networking opportunities.

Speaking on the announcement, Chief Minister Majhi emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering gender equality in business, stating, “By establishing this park, we are working towards a more inclusive industrial environment in Odisha, where women entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute to the state’s economic growth.”

This new initiative is expected to provide women with much-needed access to capital, markets, and a network of like-minded individuals, breaking down the barriers that have traditionally hindered women in the entrepreneurial space. The industrial park will offer a unique environment designed to cultivate innovation, allowing women to create, expand, and lead successful enterprises in a supportive ecosystem.

According to industry experts, the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ industrial park is a strategic step toward building a more inclusive, business-friendly atmosphere in the state. It not only reflects Odisha’s dedication to fostering industrial growth but also ensures that women play an integral role in shaping the state’s economic future.