Odisha Announces Ayushman Bharat Scheme for 3.5 Crore People

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to roll out the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in the financial year 2024-25, alongside the introduction of the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana health insurance cards. This initiative is expected to significantly benefit citizens across the state, according to Odisha health minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling.

Announcing the plan on Monday, the minister revealed that the scheme would initially cover approximately 3.5 crore people in Odisha. A budget of Rs 3,500 crore has been allocated for the programme, and older health cards will be replaced as part of the initiative.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented across approximately 27,000 medical facilities, with a special focus on supporting migrant workers. “Preparations are in place, and the modalities have been finalised in collaboration with the Government of India,” said Mahaling.

While Odisha’s rollout will exclude facilities in Delhi and West Bengal—states yet to adopt the Ayushman Bharat Yojana—the minister noted that key hospitals in these regions will still be empanelled for the scheme.

“Our goal is to ensure that people in Odisha face no difficulties in accessing quality healthcare,” Mahaling stated, reiterating the state government’s commitment to health reform.�