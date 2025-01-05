Odisha Allocates Rs 291 Cr Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced a financial assistance package of Rs 291 crore to support farmers across the state who have been severely impacted by the recent unseasonal rains. The adverse weather conditions witnessed in the last week of December affected over 6.66 lakh farmers, resulting in significant agricultural losses, the Chief Minister stated on Sunday.

This is the first time in the state’s political history that the government has officially classified unseasonal rain as a natural calamity. This declaration aims to expedite relief efforts and provide much-needed support to farmers grappling with the effects of erratic weather patterns.

Speaking to reporters, CM Majhi outlined that the state had received comprehensive damage assessments from all affected districts. At least 16 districts, including several coastal regions, have witnessed extensive crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall. The Chief Minister confirmed that financial compensation will be distributed to farmers in a targeted manner, based on the damage reports from district authorities.

“The excessive damage due to the recent rains has affected over 6.66 lakh farmers across the state. In response, the government has allocated Rs 291 crore to assist the affected agriculturalists,” CM Majhi announced.

He further assured that the compensation disbursement process has already begun and will be handled through the District Collectors. "Every affected farmer will receive the compensation directly," he pledged.

In his address, CM Majhi reiterated the importance of improving irrigation systems as a key component of his government’s strategy to protect farmers from the impact of climate variability. He emphasized that the state is focused on strengthening its irrigation infrastructure, which will help mitigate the challenges posed by erratic rainfall and water scarcity.

"We are committed to improving irrigation facilities to ensure that our farmers are better prepared for unexpected weather disruptions. This is part of a broader vision to ensure sustainable agricultural practices in the state," the Chief Minister said.

CM Majhi also took the opportunity to criticise the previous Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government for failing to achieve substantial progress in the agricultural sector over the past 24 years. He pointed out that despite having two critical positions in the government—Chief Minister and water resources minister—the former leadership had not made significant strides in addressing issues like irrigation, water management, and farm welfare.

“As both Chief Minister and water resources minister, I am committed to ensuring that the government’s efforts are more coordinated and effective in meeting the needs of farmers,” CM Majhi remarked, adding the government was focusing on developing optimal farming practices that are in line with the challenges posed by adverse climatic conditions.