Odisha Adopts Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Illicit Liquor: Excise Minister Prithiviraj

�Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has intensified its crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, with excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announcing the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against such activities.

In a statement on Friday, Harichandan emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating the illicit sale and production of alcohol in the state. “The department will take concrete steps to identify and eliminate areas where illicit liquor sales are taking place, along with illegal distilleries. These activities will be completely crushed. We are also brainstorming on introducing radical changes in the excise norms to strengthen enforcement,” said the minister.

The minister disclosed that deliberations are underway to bring about significant reforms in the state’s excise policy. Although details of these proposed changes remain confidential, the focus is on creating a robust framework to address the issue effectively and ensure stringent enforcement of the law.

In addition to combating the illegal liquor trade, the government is also stepping up efforts to curb drug trafficking. Harichandan revealed that a collaborative strategy is being designed, involving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the state’s excise department. This joint initiative aims to dismantle networks involved in the distribution of illegal substances and ensure the safety of Odisha’s citizens.

The administration’s decisive actions come in response to a surge in alcohol-related offences across the state, which have raised public concerns about safety and law enforcement. By adopting this zero-tolerance approach, the government seeks to restore order and deter such activities with comprehensive reforms and rigorous implementation.

This bold initiative reflects Odisha’s unwavering resolve to create a safer environment for its citizens, addressing not just the symptoms but also the root causes of these illicit activities.