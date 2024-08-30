Odisha: 9-Year-Old Found Dead, Local Boy Detained

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Balasore district police on Friday recovered the body of a nine-year-old girl who went missing a few days ago. The body was recovered from an abandoned house in Remuna area in the district.



According to reports, alerted by the foul smell coming out from the deserted building, the locals informed the police on Thursday night, following which the cops rushed to the scene and seized the body.

The police then suspected the body to be that of the girl who was reported missing by her family a few days ago.

Upon being informed, the said family members later reached the crime scene and identified the body. Following the disappearance of the minor girl on August 26, her family members had filed a missing complaint at Remuna Police Station.

“A local boy named Rabi Singh had called the kid saying he would buy her snacks and took her away but she never returned. We were searching for her everywhere but we could not find her, we got to know about all this through the police,” said a relative of the deceased.

The family of the deceased girl also alleged that the girl was raped and later killed by the accused. The police has detained a person who is suspected to be the main accused, in connection with the case.

“After receiving reports last night, Balasore superintendent of police Sagarika Nath and many other senior police officials visited the crime scene. The crime spot was sealed and guarded for the whole entire night. The police along with a scientific team conducted further investigations on Friday.

Police sources said the accused Ravi Singh was in an intoxicated state when he committed the ghastly crime.

“We have arrested the accused and are interrogating him. After interrogation, he will be produced before the court. Initial investigation indicates that the accused killed the girl by bashing her with a stone but we are waiting for the post-mortem reports which will reveal if the minor was raped,” said Saroj Kumar Upadhyay, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Nilagiri.