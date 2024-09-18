Odisha: 5 police officers, including IIC, suspended for allegedly abusing army major and his fiancée

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Odisha Crime Branch took over the investigation into the alleged abuse of an Indian Army Major and his fiancée in police custody, Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania suspended five police officers, including the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station.



The suspension was issued on grounds of "gross misconduct."

According to a statement released by Odisha Police on Tuesday evening, the officers suspended include IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub-Inspector (SI) Baisalini Panda, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Salilamayee Sahoo, ASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Handa. The notification stated, “During the period of suspension, the officers will remain under the disciplinary control of the Commissioner of Police."

This development follows the transfer of Bharatpur police station's IIC and two other officers by Commissionerate Police, to ensure an impartial investigation into the allegation of the assault of Indian Army Major Gurvansh Singh of the Sikh Regiment and the wrongful arrest of his fiancée.

In the official notification, it was confirmed that IIC Dinakrushna Mishra has been transferred to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar. ASI Salilamayee Sahoo and Constable Balaram Hansda were also transferred to the DCP office and the Reserve Office (RO), respectively.

These actions follow DGP Khurania’s order for a Crime Branch investigation into the incident, which allegedly occurred on the night of September 14. According to the allegations, Major Singh and his fiancée were harassed and physically assaulted by officers at Bharatpur police station after they attempted to file a complaint related to a road rage incident.

The couple reported being stopped and harassed by miscreants during their car journey. However, when they sought police assistance, they were met with hostility instead. The Major was allegedly detained in a lockup, and his fiancée, who protested the treatment, was also reportedly assaulted by the police. Shockingly, the IIC of Bharatpur police station is said to have threatened the woman with sexual violence.

The Indian Army, taking the matter seriously, intervened, leading to the Major's release. A medical examination of his fiancée was conducted at Sum Hospital, where the report indicated that she had been severely assaulted.

A five-member Crime Branch team, led by DSP Narendra Kumar Behera, visited the Bharatpur police station and reportedly questioned the staff for four hours. However, due to the absence of CCTV footage and the IIC’s absence, the team returned without substantial evidence.