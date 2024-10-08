Odisha: 35 Lakh Women Get 2nd Phase of Subhadra Yojana

�Bhubaneswar:�More than one crore women have enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana since its launch, according to Odisha's deputy chief minister (DCM), Pravati Parida.



In a statement on Tuesday, she confirmed that over 35 lakh women, who have received National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) clearance, will receive the second phase of the first installment under the scheme by Wednesday.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will release the second phase of the first installment under Subhadra Yojana directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts before 12 pm tomorrow. Achieving over one crore enrollments in a government scheme within just a fortnight is a historic milestone. It highlights how digitally empowered and proactive our women have become. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to them," said DCM Parida.

The Subhadra Yojana, a major welfare initiative, was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special event in Bhubaneswar on September 17, which also marked his birthday. The scheme aims to financially uplift women between the ages of 21 and 60 in Odisha by providing Rs 10,000 annually to eligible beneficiaries.

The payments will be distributed in two installments each year—on Raksha Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8).

To ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, the Odisha government has allocated a substantial Rs. 10,000 crore in its 2024-25 budget.

The Subhadra Yojana scheme is targeted towards women with an annual income of less than Rs 1800, offering critical financial assistance to improve their economic standing and promote empowerment.

The Subhadra Yojana is anticipated to have a far-reaching socio-economic impact, complementing existing welfare schemes in Odisha while empowering women across the state. With its extensive reach, the programme is set to benefit over one crore women, making it one of the most ambitious initiatives for women's welfare in the region.

According to social activists, Subhadra Yojana is also set to complement the existing initiatives while focusing on long-term empowerment for women across Odisha.