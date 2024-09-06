Odisha: 3 Workers Die of Asphyxiation During Septic Tank Construction Work

Bhubaneswar: At least three labourers died of asphyxiation while undertaking septic tank construction work in an apartment at Trisulia in Odisha’s Cuttack on Friday.

The deceased were residents of the Nadia area in West Bengal.

Though the exact reason behind the accident was yet to be ascertained, it was suspected that the labourers died of asphyxiation while removing the centring of the septic tank with a very narrow opening.

Eyewitnesses said the labourers became senseless after entering the septic tank due to asphyxiation. Upon being informed, local fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the labourers.

The rescued labourers were immediately rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. However, doctors declared two of them brought dead. Later, the third labourer also died while undergoing treatment.

“The septic tank had a very narrow opening. We entered the tank by breaking the wall with a drill machine. We managed to rescue all three labourers in senseless condition. Unfortunately, they died of asphyxiation after being rescued and rushed to the hospital,” said a fire service personnel.