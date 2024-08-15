Odisha: 12 Suspected Bangladeshi Intruders Detained in Paradip

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 persons suspected as Bangladeshi intruders were on Thursday detained in Odisha’s Paradip.

The suspected persons reached Paradip bus stand this morning by boarding a Cuttack-Paradip bus. According to the staff of the bus, the passengers rode the bus from the Babughat area in Kolkata to reach Paradip.

After getting a tip-off about the suspected intruders from Bangladesh, Paradip police reached the spot and detained the persons.

While they are being questioned, the police personnel were trying to ascertain their actual identities.

As per reports, the suspected intruders from Bangladesh are communicating in Bengali language.

Considering the possibility of infiltration by Bangladeshi intruders into Odisha, Paradip police has been keeping a strong vigil in the bus stand, sea beach, Sandhakuda slum, Nehru Bangla and Paradip Port areas. Paradip Marine Police is also patrolling the sea and strictly checking the boats.

Notably, the coastal and marine police have been asked to remain alert in view of possible infiltration bids by Bangladeshi nationals into Odisha territory following the political turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Earlier, the Odisha government issued a high alert and asked all the superintendents of police (SP), especially of coastal districts to check the entry routes along the sea coast. A 24X7 control room has also been opened in the office of the ADG and coastal security.