Odia youth killed in Gujarat over Rs 25,000; body hidden in washing machine

Bhubaneswar: A gruesome crime involving two youths from Odisha has come to light in Gujarat. Manoj Sahu, originally from Jesuapalli Balisahi village in Kendrapara district, was arrested for allegedly killing Gurucharan Pradhan from Cuttack over a Rs 25,000 financial dispute.

The incident occurred on October 10 following an argument about payment for a refrigerator.

According to reports, Manoj attacked Gurucharan with an iron rod after he allegedly refused to pay. The assault proved fatal. In an attempt to hide the crime, Manoj reportedly concealed Gurucharan's body inside a washing machine and fled the scene.

A week after the murder, local residents alerted police about a foul odor coming from the house. Investigators discovered the decomposed body and began piecing together the events leading to the crime.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and followed leads that pointed to Manoj’s involvement. After a month-long search, Gujarat police located and arrested him in the Aradi area of Odisha.

“There was a conflict over the payment for a refrigerator. During the argument, the accused killed the victim with an iron rod, hid the body in a washing machine, and fled,” said a Gujarat police official.

Manoj, however, claimed the killing was unintentional and in self-defense. “He (Gurucharan) came to attack me with three other people. I struck him, and he died accidentally,” Manoj told police during questioning.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.

This chilling case has sent shockwaves through both Gujarat and Odisha, raising concerns about financial disputes and personal safety.�