Odia Cine Star Archita Weaves Her Own Magic Into Ratha Yatra Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: For Odias, Ratha Yatra is not merely a festival — it’s a living, breathing emotion that courses through their veins. Lord Jagannath is more than a deity; He is the heart of every Odia home, the soul of their traditions, and the eternal guardian of their dreams. And when the air fills with the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’, no one — not even the stars of Odisha’s silver screen — can stay untouched by His call.

This year, Ollywood’s leading lady Archita Sahu paid a heartfelt cinematic tribute to the Lord of the Universe, adding her own shimmering touch to the grand festivities. In a short but soul-stirring video posted on her official Facebook wall, the actress captures the spiritual pulse of Ratha Yatra in a way that feels straight out of a devotional epic.

Draped in a resplendent red saree, with her long tresses swaying in the sea breeze, Archita is seen walking purposefully towards the towering Srimandir — the divine abode of Lord Jagannath. As she approaches the temple gates, her pace slows, her expression turns solemn, and in a gesture steeped in reverence, she covers her head with the edge of her saree before folding her hands in silent prayer.

What makes the video even more evocative is its background score — a timeless Odia devotional lyric “Lakhe Saalagram bincha bichhana chhadi, Rathaarudha heichi mo Kala Shreehari” (Leaving behind His bed adorned with a lakh Saalagram stones, my beloved Lord Jagannath mounts His chariot to bless the world). The melody strikes a deep emotional chord, perfectly complementing the visuals.

The video has struck a powerful chord with fans and devotees alike. Within hours of being shared, it gathered nearly 1.5 lakh views and an avalanche of likes, shares, and comments, with admirers hailing Archita’s gesture as “divine,” “pure,” and “a beautiful blend of cinema and devotion.”



In a festival already known for its celestial grandeur and emotional depth, Archita’s tribute stands out — a poignant reminder that no matter how bright the spotlight, the glow of faith outshines everything else.