Odia Cine Actor Buddhaditya Mohanty Apologises for Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

�Bhubaneswar: Odia cine actor Buddhaditya Mohanty issued a public apology on Monday following backlash over a controversial social media post regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



In a video message, the actor, best known for his role in ‘Bye Bye Dubai,’ expressed regret for what he called a “human error” and described the incident as a "dark moment" in his life.

The controversy began when Mohanty posted on Facebook that Rahul Gandhi should be the next target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi has gained notoriety for his alleged involvement in the high-profile murder of lawmaker Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Mohanty's comment quickly attracted widespread criticism, and the actor deleted the post shortly afterward.

In his apology video, Mohanty clarified that he had shared the post without fully considering its implications.

“The post I shared about Lawrence Bishnoi and Rahul Gandhi was a human error and a dark moment. It was out of my control, and I shared it impulsively, without thinking. I had come across it online, but I never believed in it. There are many rumors circulating on the web, and I don't subscribe to them. As soon as I posted it, I realized it was a mistake,” Mohanty explained.

He continued by acknowledging his prompt action to delete the post and apologize to his followers.

“I regained my senses and immediately removed the post. I also issued an apology on Facebook right away. I've never sought controversy, and I don't engage in divisive or provocative actions. My posts usually focus on news, my beliefs, and love for my country. My only aim is to represent my state of Odisha and contribute to its progress. With folded hands, I sincerely apologise to the Congress party and everyone else for my inadvertent mistake,” he added.

The now-deleted post had referenced various global intelligence agencies, drawing a disturbing comparison to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mohanty’s post read:

"Germany had the Gestapo… Israel has the Mossad… the USA has the CIA… now India has Lawrence Bishnoi… next on the list should be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi."

The post sparked outrage, with critics accusing the actor of inciting violence against the Congress leader. In response, the state unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Congress’s student wing, filed an FIR against Mohanty in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The actor's apology comes amid heightened political sensitivity, and while he has expressed remorse, it remains to be seen whether legal action will proceed against him.