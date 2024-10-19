Odia Actor Buddhaditya Mohanty Faces Backlash Over Controversial Post on Rahul Gandhi

﻿�Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Buddhaditya Mohanty has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy following a social media post in which he allegedly suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be the next target of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The comment has sparked outrage, with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, filing a formal complaint against the actor.

In his now-deleted Facebook post, the actor reportedly wrote, “Germany had the Gestapo… Israel has the Mossad… USA has the CIA… now India has Lawrence Bishnoi… next in the list should be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi.”

The post quickly ignited a firestorm, with many accusing Mohanty of inciting violence against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Udit Pradhan, president of Chhatra Congress in Odisha, strongly condemned the actor’s remarks.

“Buddhaditya Mohanty, through his Facebook post, has irresponsibly suggested that Rahul Gandhi should be the next target of Lawrence Bishnoi. We strongly condemn such hateful and violent rhetoric against our leader. We demand a public apology, and until then, we will not allow him to walk freely on the streets of Odisha,” Pradhan stated.

The NSUI and the Congress party have demanded strict action against the actor, accusing him of stoking violence and making dangerous insinuations. The remark has left many questioning the actor's intentions and calling for accountability.

Responding to the backlash, Mohanty immediately deleted the post and expressed his willingness to apologise. He claimed his comments were misunderstood.

“My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji was never to target, harm and demean him in any way..nor write anything against him..unintentionally if I affected anyone's sentiments..my intention was not this..I offer my sincere apologies..regards (sic)," he said in a statement.

The actor, best known for his role in the film ‘Nandini I Love You,’ faces mounting pressure as political groups and netizens demand accountability for his statement.