Obsessed with Desire to Become Porn Star, MP Man Uploads Intimacy Video with Wife on Social Media, Booked

Bhopal: “Obsessed” with the desire to gain fame as a porn star, a newly married man in a Madhya Pradesh town posted videos featuring intimate moments with his wife on social media, leaving her shell-shocked, police said on Friday.

His wife learnt about it when she received ‘dirty’ calls on her mobile phone from unknown people, according to the police.

The incident took place in district headquarters of Rewa.

The young woman went into depression after knowing that the videos featuring her private moments with her husband have gone viral on social media and they were also shared with her relations and friends by her husband, police said.

“The woman initially protested when her husband took video of their intimate physical activities, reminding him that they are a couple and it is not in the interest of their family. But her husband tried to pacify her by assuring her that he will not misuse the video and she should trust him since, being a husband, he would not do anything that would smear her image in public”, police, quoting the woman, said.

The woman later lodged a complaint against her husband in the local police station in Rewa in this regard, police said.

Preliminary police investigation has suggested that the husband was addicted to watching porn sites and had an obsession to earn fame as a porn star.

He found a shortcut method to fulfil his desire by uploading such videos on social media, according to the police.

The police filed an FIR in connection with the incident after the video surfaced.

Rewa city superintendent of police Rajiv Pathak said that a police team has been constituted to nab the accused who is now absconding.