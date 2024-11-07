Oben Rorr EZ bike launched at Rs 89,999, range upto 175 km

Pune: Oben Electric, Bangalore-based startup, on Thursday launched its second electric bike, the Rorr EZ (read:easy), at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 at the Delhi showroom.

The automaker has opened immediate bookings for the Rorr EZ at Rs 2,999 with immediate test rides and deliveries at stores.

The bike has three battery options: 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh, and 4.4kWh, offering buyers the flexibility for different riding needs.

The motorcycle offers three riding modes – Eco, City and Havoc.

The 2.6kWh battery pack is capable of returning 80 km, 60 km, and 50 km, respectively to the riding mode. Similarly, the 3.4kWh variant increases the range to 110 km, 90 km, and 70 km, and the 4.4kWh variant offers a range of 140 km, 110 km, and 90 km.

The base variant offers a range of 110 km (IDC), and takes 45 minutes to fully charge.

The 3.4 kWh variant is priced at Rs 99,999 and offers a range of 140 km and takes 90 minutes to charge.

The top-of-the-line 4.4 kWh variant is priced Rs 1,09,999, offers a range of 175 km and takes 120 minutes for full charge.

All the variants of the Rorr EZ claim a top speed of 95 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, thanks to a motor that generates 52 Nm of peak torque.

“In a market where motorcycles outsells scooters two-to-one, the launch of the Rorr EZ marks a bold step toward democratizing electric mobility in India and turning the electric dream into a reality for all,” said Madhumita Agrawal, founder-CEO at Oben Electric.

He said as the automotive landscape has evolved from geared scooters to gearless models and cars transitioning from manual to automatic, it's time for motorcycles to embrace this innovation.