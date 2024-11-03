Number of terror attacks gone down significantly in J&K: Rajnath

Kanpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said compared to earlier times, the number of terrorist attacks has decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to reporters here, Singh said security forces are vigilant in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism would be completely eradicated from the region.

The Union Territory is witnessing rapid development, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Commenting on the India-China relationship, the defence minister said India always wants cordial relations with its neighbours.

Talks between India and China are going on for more than a year, he pointed out.

Singh said all issues have been resolved at the Army level and patrolling at the India-China border is going on.

Singh visited the Field Gun Factory here and inspected a heat-treatment plant and gun assembly to take stock of critical indigenous defence capabilities.

He personally witnessed the manufacturing of barrel-and-breach assemblies of various artillery guns and tanks, including the T-72 tank and the Dhanush and Sarang guns.

The defence minister spent more than 30 minutes at the factory.

He also graced the 65th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) as the chief guest.

Singh shared his vision for a self-reliant and innovative India while speaking at the premier engineering institute.

"In today's era of technology-driven transformation, India is on the verge of groundbreaking innovation, with institutions like IIT-K driving us forward," he said.

"As we envision a Viksit Bharat by 2047, I urge our youngsters to lead the country's journey towards technological self-reliance, especially in critical sectors such as defence. From ideation to production, IIT-K's role in nurturing new ideas and bringing them to fruition will be vital," he added.

Together, the academia, industry and the government must ensure that the country secures its place among the world leaders in high-end technology, Singh said.

Technology is essential in modern defence, with innovations like drones and cyber warfare reshaping combat. To achieve "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance), India must reduce its reliance on imports and prioritise cutting-edge domestic innovations, he said.

"I am confident that the progress will continue and defence exports will reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30. India has dreamed of becoming a developed nation by 2047 on the strength of our youngsters and we must put all our power into realising that dream," the defence minister said.

"There is a proverb that if you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together. Let us walk together to achieve our target and reach greater heights," he added.�