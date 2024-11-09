Number of respiratory patients increase as AQI worsens in Delhi: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi: A doctor at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday highlighted a direct correlation between rising cases of respiratory issues and the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI).

"With the increase in AQI, there's a clear rise in the number of patients. Most are coming in with breathlessness," said Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Vice Chairman of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"Many patients are experiencing sleepless nights due to persistent cough. Those with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic smokers, and individuals working in dusty environments, particularly police personnel, are seeing their conditions worsen. Every citizen must take responsibility to reduce pollution and limit exposure," he added.

The national capital's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with smog covering the city for the eighth day since Diwali.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI was recorded at 383 at 8 am today, classified as 'very poor.'

Visuals show visibility deteriorating at Tilak Marg, where AQI levels have dropped to 349, as per the CPCB.

In other areas, Alipur recorded an AQI of 397, Bawana 440, Dwarka Sector 8 at 391, Mundka at 428, Najafgarh at 374, New Moti Bagh at 427, Rohini at 439, Punjabi Bagh at 406, and RK Puram at 406, according to SAFAR. These areas reported very poor to severe air quality, posing significant health risks.

An AQI between 200 and 300 is deemed 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' 401 to 450 'severe,' and 450 and above 'severe plus.'

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting with relevant departments to address the city's rising pollution levels. He urged a united response among North Indian states to tackle pollution, accusing BJP-led states of politicising the issue.�