NTA announces compensatory time, scribe facility for PWD candidates in JEE Mains 2025

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification for candidates in the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories regarding the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025. According to the guidelines, these candidates will receive an additional hour of compensatory time, allowing them up to four hours to complete the three-hour examination. This provision aims to support PWD and PwBD candidates in managing their exam time effectively.

Additionally, candidates who require assistance will be allowed to use a scribe, provided they present the necessary certificates. The NTA clarified these guidelines following numerous inquiries about the availability of scribes and compensatory time for candidates in these categories.

The official notification emphasises the terminology used, suggesting that "extra time" be replaced with "compensatory time," which should not be less than 20 minutes per hour of examination for eligible candidates. It also specifies that the duration of the additional time must be at least five minutes.

The NTA aims to ensure that candidates have adequate support and resources during the examination process, thereby promoting inclusivity and fairness in the assessment.







