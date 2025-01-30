Now Raj Thackeray doubts EVMs, gets support from Congress

Mumbai: Nearly three months after the results, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday expressed doubts over the results of the recently concluded Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls describing them as 'unbelievable.' It was impossible to believe that people changed their opinion so drastically within four months after the Lok Sabha election, he said.

Thackeray claimed that the election results lacked credibility among the people, leading to subdued reactions even from victorious candidates. He highlighted a case involving the then sitting MNS legislator Raju Patil, saying that the latter did not get a single vote from his village, which has around 1,400 voters.

“From his village, Raju Patil did not get a single vote... how is it possible? Of the 1,400 votes that Raju Patil was supposed to get, not a single vote was received from his village,” Thackeray said while addressing a party meeting in Mumbai.

Raju Patil, the lone MNS MLA in the previous Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, has won the 2019 polls from Kalyan Rural in Thane district, however, in 2024, he lost the elections.

“Congress secured the maximum 13 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar-led NCP won eight seats in the Lok Sabha polls, but they managed to win only 16 and 10 assembly seats respectively. On the other hand, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had won only one Lok Sabha seat, but bagged 42 Assembly seats. How is that possible?” the MNS chief asked.

Thackeray referred to the shock defeat of senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who lost from Sangamner. “Thorat had always won with heavy margins of 70-80,000 votes. However, this time he lost by over 10,000 votes,” he said.

Thackeray mentioned that a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader expressed astonishment at the results. “On the day of the results, there was an unusual silence across Maharashtra. The kind of celebrations that should have happened did not take place. Even some people from the RSS, whom I spoke to were surprised,” he said.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat welcomed MNS leader’s stand and urged him to unite with the opposition against the use of EVMs. It is everyone’s responsibility to save democracy. Efforts are on to destroy democracy by using the election commission and other institutions. Hence, all should gather on one platform to save democracy,” Thorat said.

However, the BJP and its alliance partners said Raj should focus on his party instead of blaming election results and EVMs.