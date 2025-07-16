Now Raj Also Joined Thackeray Family’s Fight For Marathi People: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has further fuelled the possibility of striking an alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray saying his cousin has joined Thackeray family’s struggle for the welfare of people.

“Thackeray means always a struggle. This struggle has not been for selfish means, but for the welfare of society. We have been fighting from my grandfather (Prabodhankar Thackeray) to Shiv Sena founder (Balasaheb Thackeray) and then I (Uddhav Thackeray), Aditya Thackeray (joined it) and now Raj has also come along,” Uddhav said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) was speaking in an interview taken by party MP Sanjay Raut for the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana.’ This interview will be released on July 19 and 20. However, the teaser of the interview was shared by Raut on Tuesday on his X account.

Uddhav’s statement has come a day after Raj Thackeray reportedly indicated that he would not rush into forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT). In an informal chat with the media at Igatpuri, Raj said that the decision of coming together politically cannot be taken hurriedly. The MNS chief is holding a three-day meeting of his select office-bearers from across the state at Igatpuri.

Keeping the suspense intact over the possible reunion, Raj also said that the recent joint rally held with Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai was for the cause of Marathi language and not for suggesting any political moves.

Earlier this month, Raj and Uddhav held a victory rally on July 5, which marked the coming together of Thackeray cousins on the stage for the first time in nearly 20 years. The rally was held to celebrate the Maharashtra Government’s move to withdraw orders on three-language policy, in which Hindi was included as a third language, in schools. The Maharashtra government, after a huge backlash and a threat of protest march by Thackeray brothers, was forced to withdraw two GRs on the three-language policy, which introduced Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English schools from Class 1-4.

Incidentally, during the victory rally Uddhav had said “we have come together to stay together,” indicating his willingness to join hands with Raj. The rally had led to speculation about a pre-poll alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for the upcoming civic polls.

While there has been no formal word about the alliance so far, the leaders and activists of both parties however are seen together participating in the protests during the ongoing Hindi language row in Maharashtra.