Now, Ambulance in 10 Minutes! Courtesy Blinkit

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards improving emergency healthcare in urban areas, a new ambulance service has been launched in Gurugram, offering quick and reliable transportation for medical emergencies. Starting today, the first five ambulances are on the road, and as the service expands, residents will soon be able to book Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances through Blinkit App .

“We are not focused on making a profit but on delivering affordable, efficient, and life-saving services. This is a long-term investment to address a critical gap in healthcare,” said Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

The ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and critical emergency medications. Each ambulance will be staffed by a trained paramedic, an assistant, and a qualified driver to ensure the highest standard of care during emergencies.

Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z





This service will operate at a cost that is affordable for customers while maintaining a high level of care. The goal is to scale the service carefully, expanding to major cities across the country over the next two years.

Dhindsa stressed the importance of this service, stating, “Let’s do our bit and make sure an ambulance is always available when needed. You never know when you may save a life.”