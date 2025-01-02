Now, Ambulance in 10 Minutes! Courtesy Blinkit
Hyderabad: In a significant step towards improving emergency healthcare in urban areas, a new ambulance service has been launched in Gurugram, offering quick and reliable transportation for medical emergencies. Starting today, the first five ambulances are on the road, and as the service expands, residents will soon be able to book Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances through Blinkit App .
The ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and critical emergency medications. Each ambulance will be staffed by a trained paramedic, an assistant, and a qualified driver to ensure the highest standard of care during emergencies.
“We are not focused on making a profit but on delivering affordable, efficient, and life-saving services. This is a long-term investment to address a critical gap in healthcare,” said Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.
This service will operate at a cost that is affordable for customers while maintaining a high level of care. The goal is to scale the service carefully, expanding to major cities across the country over the next two years.
Dhindsa stressed the importance of this service, stating, “Let’s do our bit and make sure an ambulance is always available when needed. You never know when you may save a life.”
