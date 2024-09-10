Notice issued to 51 doctors of RG Kar, asked to be present before enquiry committee

Kolkata:� The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has issued a notice to 51 doctors for promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution and has been asked to appear before the enquiry committee on September 11.

They have to prove their innocence before the committee, the notice issued by the hospital authority said.

According to the decision made by the Special Council Committee of the RG Kar Hospital, access to the institution's campus is restricted for those 51 doctors unless summoned by the enquiry committee.

"Additionally, participation in college activities is prohibited," the notice signed by the hospital's principal said.

The list includes senior residents, house staffs, interns and professors.

The R G Kar Hospital has been rocked by protests by junior doctors following the tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at its premises since August 9. The victim was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty, the incident that has triggered nationwide outrage and demonstrations.

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal said they would continue their 'cease work' to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.�